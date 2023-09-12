Welcome to the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference!

It is with immense pleasure and heartfelt enthusiasm that we extend our warmest welcome to each of you participating in the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) themed “Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.” As honorary co-chairs of this year’s conference, we are truly honored to join with you in exploring the vital intersections of democracy, freedom, and culture that define the core of our nation’s strength.

In a time where the very essence of our democracy and the freedoms we hold dear are under constant threat and scrutiny, the ALC serves as a beacon of enlightenment and collaboration. Our great nation was founded on the principles of justice, equality, and the pursuit of a more perfect union. However, these ideals have always required aggressive advocacy and persistent defense, especially as we strive to ensure that they are accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance.

As we gather for this conference, we recognize the challenges that have come to define our era. The unrelenting fight for equal voting rights, the ongoing struggle for social justice, and the imperative to protect our democratic institutions demand our collective attention and action. Together, we must uphold the sanctity of our elections, preserve the integrity of our democratic processes, and foster an environment where every voice is not only heard but valued.

Moreover, the theme of uplifting our culture reminds us as we work to strengthen our democracy, that we must also celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures that constitute the United States. Our diversity is not just a hallmark of our nation but a wellspring of innovation, creativity, and resilience. By honoring and embracing our various heritages, we ensure that the American story remains one of inclusivity and opportunity.

Throughout the conference, we encourage you to engage in meaningful dialogues, forge new connections, and learn from the wealth of expertise gathered here. Together, we can explore innovative solutions, share insights, and chart a course toward a more secure, just, and vibrant future for all.

In closing, we extend our deepest gratitude to the organizers, speakers, sponsors, and participants who have made this event possible. Your dedication to the ideals of democracy and cultural enrichment is a testament to the enduring strength of our nation.

Welcome to the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference. Let us unite in our commitment to securing our democracy, protecting our freedoms, and uplifting our culture. Together, we shall illuminate the path forward.

With unwavering optimism,

Representative Stacey Plaskett, Honorary ALC Co-Chair

U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Honorary ALC Co-Chair