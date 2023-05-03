A coalition of Black-oriented community organizations is sponsoring the second annual National Black Cleanup Day on May 20.

The goal of the event is to institutionalize the concept of pristine Black communities across the country.

The organizations sponsoring the event are Citizens Organized for Environmental Justice, Calling All Bridge Builders, Sankofa Revolutionary Radio, REAL Learning Institute, and Blackeconomics.org.

Organizers said that when Black neighborhoods are cleaned up, crime and gun violence go down while mental and physical health improves. Residents appear less stressed, and senses of hopelessness and helplessness disappear, they said.

For more information, contact the Citizens Organized for Environmental Justice at 904-699-6317.