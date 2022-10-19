This year, Maryland Democrats rallied at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt to network with Democratic nominees for statewide office Wes Moore, Anthony Brown and Brooke Lierman and encourage outreach and voter participation.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks opened the event with a speech highlighting the history made by nominating an African-American man for Governor and Attorney General and a woman for Comptroller. “Did you feel the lighting strike when we nominated Wes!”, she said to the packed audience.

The event was a who’s who of Prince George’s Democrats, including Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis, incoming Council members Wala Blegay and Krystal Oriadha, incoming Congressman Glenn Ivey, and County Delegation Chair Nick Charles. Alongside the elected officials, many community leaders, lobbyists, and union officials could also be seen.

According to Democratic Central Committeeman Keith Sydnor, the Ploughman and Fisherman event is a fundraiser hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party to help raise funds for candidates who have advanced to the general election. Sydnor attended as a member of the Central Committee to help support his party and ensure the event ran smoothly, and he met Lieutenant Governor nominee Aruna Miller during the event.

Nova Coston, a newly elected Central Committee Member from the 25th Legislative District, attended the breakfast to help support the Central Committee and was able to meet all of the statewide candidates who advanced to the general election while attending.

Nakia Wright, a former candidate for County Council, is now serving as Director of Outreach for Delegate Darryl Barnes and also attended the breakfast. “We are on the horizon of electing our very first African American Governor, our first Attorney General from Prince George’s County, our first female Comptroller.”, she said. “This is a moment I want to be a part of on every level.”