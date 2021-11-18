PoliticsWilliam J. Ford

Anthony Brown's AG Bid Endorsed by Majority of Prince George's County Council

**FILE** Rep. Anthony Brown speaks during a press conference outside the Largo Town Center Metro station on Sept. 27. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)
Rep. Anthony Brown received another round of endorsements Thursday in his bid for Democratic nomination for Maryland attorney general, this time from nearly the entire Prince George’s County Council.

Nine of the 10 council members praised Brown as “someone who embodies the spirit of equity and opportunity for all Marylanders.”

“From his service to our nation in the military to his leadership as lieutenant governor and congressman, Anthony Brown has been one of our state’s greatest advocates for justice, fairness, and equality,” Council member Mel Franklin (D-At-Large) of Upper Marlboro said in a statement. “In every position he’s served in, Anthony has focused on uplifting our state and delivering results. I enthusiastically and unequivocally endorse him to become Maryland’s next attorney general.”

Tom Dernoga (D-District 1) of Laurel was the only council member who hasn’t endorse Brown, but a Brown spokesperson said Dernoga will speak with other elected officials in his area before officially making an endorsement.

Dernoga plans to host a virtual “community conversation” with Brown on Dec. 15, the spokesperson said.

Brown, an Army veteran, three-term congressman and former lieutenant governor, announced last month his intensions to run for the seat after Attorney General Brian Frosh announced he will not seek a third term and plans to retire after 35 years of public service.

The responsibilities of attorney general, also known as the state’s chief legal officer, include conducting criminal prosecutions or appeals, prosecuting Medicaid fraud and reviewing legislation passed by the General Assembly.

Brown has already received early endorsements from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Jim Shalleck, a Republican from Montgomery County, remains the only person to officially declare his candidacy for attorney general.

Meanwhile, Brown’s current seat representing the 4th Congressional District could receive plenty of potential candidates.

Del. Jazz Lewis (D-District 24) of Glenarden and former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey announced their bids for Congress, one day after Brown’s announcement.

The district currently rests in portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. The municipalities and neighborhoods in the majority Black jurisdiction of Prince George’s include District Heights, Largo and parts of Upper Marlboro. Anne Arundel locations include Gambrills, Pasadena and Severna Park.

As of Wednesday, Republican and perennial candidate George McDermott of Forest Heights has been the only person to file paperwork for the congressional seat.

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

