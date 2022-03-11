Anti-abortion groups are preparing a deluge of ads, calls, letters and in-person lobbying to attempt to prevent the Senate confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Students for Life of America, which has active campus groups in all 50 states pushing anti-abortion legislation, is sending a letter to senators urging them to vote against Jackson’s confirmation later this month.

The students claim that Jackson is “biased in favor of abortion” because of her record of ruling for and drafting amicus briefs that support abortion rights.

The group says they will also run digital ads to target GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee who could support Jackson: North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and John Cornyn of Texas. The students say they will lobby those Republicans and other committee members in person, and they will rallies as Jackson’s confirmation hearing begins March 21.

Anti-abortion activist organization Susan B. Anthony List say they will urge their members to call their senators and will score the Jackson vote and use it to determine whether to back senators’ reelection campaigns in the future.

Judge Jackson received endorsements for her Supreme Court nomination from 59 former Justice Department officials, including former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. The letter to Senate leaders says the signers “urge the confirmation” of Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.