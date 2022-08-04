ARCH Development DC announced Thursday the formation of Valley Place Arts Collaborative, a producing and presenting project supporting Ward 7 and Ward 8 artists and artistic projects.

The collaborative will support art galleries and artists, the promotion of creative arts and cultural organizations and individuals, as well as technical assistance to the arts and creative economy.

The founding members consist of John Johnson, Jason Anderson, Luis Peralta and Adele Robey with the backing of ARCH Development DC and Duane Gautier.

The collaborative is presently housed at the Anacostia Arts Center in Ward 8 on Good Hope Road SE. It has already produced events with more to come as the year progresses.

The collaborative is developing its board and the IRS 501C3 status is pending.

For more information, contact Adele Robey at valleyplacearts@gmail.com or Nikki Peele at Nikki@respindc.com or go to https://archdevelopmentdc.org/valleyplace.