On Sunday, at the Navy-Marines Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, the Archbishop Carroll High School Lions football team put on a historic and epic fourth-quarter performance. Down 28-16 entering the fourth quarter, Carroll exploded to a 46-28 victory over Paul VI, capturing the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference-Metro Division championship.

The scoreboard shows the final score, while also reflecting the Carroll football team and coaches as they huddle for prayer after the game. (Courtesy of ACHS Jim Vance Media student Jackson Swain)

The Lions went 9-2 during the regular season and capped It with their first conference football championship since 1988.

Head coach Robert Harris (Archbishop Carroll High School Class of 91′) and his Lions look to defend their D.C. State Football championship on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Friendship Collegiate at Cooper Field on the campus of Georgetown University