Editor's PickHamil R. HarrisNational

Are the Armed Forces Still a Viable Career Option for Blacks?

The Answer May Depend on Who's Being Asked the Question

Photo of Hamil R. Harris Hamil R. Harris Send an email November 3, 2021
0 143 3 minutes read
**FILE PHOTO**

While more than 61,000 Americans had been killed in the Vietnam War by 1974, Georgia Eaves, a mother of three from the District, chose to enlist in the United States Army.

At the time, an Army recruiter promised Eaves a chance to become a pilot and a better government check, leading Eaves to follow a friend into a recruitment center where she signed on the dotted line.

“My girlfriend didn’t pass the test but I did,” Eaves recalled.

Despite Eaves failing to qualify as a pilot because of her eye exam, she still got a chance to soar as one of the first 100 women to qualify as a paratrooper.

Her first jump, however, came with complications.

“During the landing, I got stuck in a tree,” she said.

Now 74, Eaves remains involved in veteran groups and said she has no regrets about enlisting in the military.

“My parents had very limited opportunities and the military was my key to a better life,” she said. “I was ‘spit shine’ as a soldier. I wore my uniform with pride because I wasn’t interested in breaking tobacco or picking cotton. There weren’t any other options for Blacks.”

In the 15 years Eaves spent in the Army, she proceeded up the ranks, eventually being promoted to captain.

But while her story had a positive ending, many of the challenges once faced by people of color interested in serving their country have changed very little decades later. While 41 percent of those enlisted count as people of color, minority officers remain disproportionately underrepresented among the higher ranks.

According to a 2017 poll released by the Pentagon, 71 percent of young people count as ineligible to enlist because they’re obese, do not have a high school diploma or have a criminal record. The same poll shows that only 14 percent of the respondents ages 16-24 said they were likely, if allowed, to join.

“I wasn’t going to college because I was fed up with school but I knew I wouldn’t do much with my life if I stayed in Catonsville [Maryland],” said Ken Roberts, 60. “So, I decided to enlist in the military because I just didn’t think that I was college material I decided to do something constructive and get paid for it.”

Roberts, who served in the Army for seven years during which time he achieved the rank of sergeant, returned home to Catonsville and soon secured a job with Giant Foods – one he’s held for 30 years.

The father of 27-year-old twins said, “Today young people have more choices. But I have never really discussed with my children how things have changed since I was young and trying to plan for the future.

Rob Nunley, 58, who enlisted in the Marines in 1981, said he gave the military a chance because he wanted to explore it as one of several options.

“I felt it was a good means of getting away from home and an opportunity to do something different,” said Nunley who served until 1986. “I was in motor transportation. Many young people have been taught to hate their own country, especially in the minority community. But when I was growing up, the military represented a great place to start life.”

“Today, the military, like the police, has been demonized. While everyone in the military may not be a hero, there are many positive lessons that come from service in the military,” he said.

Former Navy Lt. Michael Flowers graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1985 in a class that included 1,200 Blacks. He points with pride to the fact that the top female commander of the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 2020, was Black.

Eaves contends that the military remains a good career for all Americans, race or gender notwithstanding.

“Everyone needs discipline, education and experience,” she said. “And we must never forget that a lot of veterans made many sacrifices, some even the ‘ultimate sacrifice,’ for freedoms which many of us take for granted and which unfortunately, some of us continue to be denied.”

With the funeral service for General Colin Powell scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral, one Black officer said he will always remember Powell for setting an example that he and others of color could follow.

“General Powell was a true patriot, model soldier and consummate leader,” said Captain Duke Smith USN (Ret.). “He inspired me with his quiet and professional manner in dealing with myriad challenges. He cut a deep path for career aspirants to follow no matter the discipline.”

“We’ve also lost a true champion of diversity. May he rest in peace and may God’s grace be with his family,” Smith said.

Tags
Photo of Hamil R. Harris Hamil R. Harris Send an email November 3, 2021
0 143 3 minutes read
Photo of Hamil R. Harris

Hamil R. Harris

Hamil Harris is an award-winning journalist who worked at the Washington Post from 1992 to 2016. During his tenure he wrote hundreds of stories about the people, government and faith communities in the Greater Washington Area. Hamil has chronicled the Million Man March, the Clinton White House, the September 11 attack, the sniper attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the campaign of President Barack Obama and many other people and events. Hamil is currently a multi-platform reporter on the Local Desk of the Washington Post where he writes a range of stories, shoots photos and produces videos for the print and online editions of the Post. In addition, he is often called upon to report on crime, natural disasters and other breaking issues. In 2006 Harris was part of a team of reporters that published the series “Being a Black Man.” He was also the reporter on the video project that accompanied the series that won two Emmy Awards, the Casey Medal and the Peabody Award. Hamil has lectured at Georgetown University, George Washington University, Howard University, the American University, the University of Maryland and the University of the District of Columbia. He also lectures several times a year to interns during their semester in the District as part of their matriculation at the Consortium of Christian Colleges and Universities.

Related Articles

Items on display showcase elements of D.C.'s food industry. (Hamil Harris/The Washington Informer)

Local Food Industry Chronicled at Anacostia Museum

August 18, 2021
Dominique Dawes and her husband Jeff share a moment with their children at her academy in Clarksburg, Md.

Olympic Medalist Dominique Dawes Says Biles Made the Right Decision

July 28, 2021

Texas Lawmakers Dodging Voting-Reform Bill Welcomed in D.C.

July 26, 2021

Even Unfiled Taxpayers Can Expect Child Tax Credit Checks

July 14, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker