As a congressional committee continues to hold hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said its continued investigation into the deadly insurrection has resulted in more than 1,000 criminal charges, several convictions or guilty pleas, and the high cost of the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, officials have said the damage to the Capitol building and grounds and certain costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police amount to more than $2.7 million.

Authorities have arrested more than 840 suspects in nearly 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the DOJ, approximately 255 people face charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including roughly 90 individuals charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

The DOJ said insurrectionists assaulted about 140 police officers, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police and approximately 60 from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities arrested 11 individuals on a series of charges related to assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment.

At least 735 people have faced charges of entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.

Law enforcement charged more than 80 suspects with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, at least 50 faced charges of destruction of government property, and authorities hit 35 with theft of government property.

DOJ officials also noted that the department charged more than 280 suspects with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding or attempting to do so.

They also charged 50 defendants with conspiracy, including conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, and conspiracy to injure an officer or combination.

To date, approximately 305 individuals have pleaded guilty to various federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.

Approximately 246 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and 59 have pleaded guilty to felonies.

Nineteen individuals have pleaded guilty to felonies that include assaulting law enforcement officers, and eight received prison terms of up to 63 months.

“Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington field office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continue to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale,” DOJ officials said. “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, waned.”