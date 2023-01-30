The walls appear to be closing in on former President Donald Trump, as a Georgia prosecutor appears on the verge of indicting the bombastic Republican.

“Decisions are imminent,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge following the completion of a special grand jury probe.

“We want to make sure that everyone is treated fairly, and we think for future defendants to be treated fairly it’s not appropriate at this time to have this report released,” she said.

The panel cannot issue indictments, but interviewed former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and others among the 75 witnesses who testified.

The sensitivity of indicting a former president is expressed in Willis’ carefully crafted words, and those of Donald Wakeford, Fulton County’s chief senior assistant district attorney, who told a judge that releasing the report before an indictment is announced would be “dangerous.”

“We think immediately releasing before the district attorney has even had an opportunity to address publicly whether there will be charges or not – because there has not been a meaningful enough amount of time to assess it – is dangerous,” Wakeford said. “It’s dangerous to the people who may or may not be named in the report for various reasons. It’s also a disservice to the witnesses who came to the grand jury and spoke the truth to the grand jury.”

Trump appeared to believe an indictment is forthcoming. The 2024 Republican presidential candidate lashed out on his social media platform.

“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS don’t even want to talk about, were ‘PERFECT’ calls,” Trump wrote. “Many people, including lawyers for both sides, were knowingly on the line. I was protesting a RIGGED & STOLEN Election, which evidence proves it was. I won Georgia by a lot, but only needed a small number of votes from that total number. They cheated in many ways including STUFFING Ballots, ALL CAUGHT LIVE ON TAPE…”

He then raged that he had a “clear right to protest.”

“Local prosecutors should focus less on my alleged wrongdoing and more on others’ alleged wrongdoing,” Trump erupted.

However, Trump’s call to Raffensperger, which a recording of the conversation has aired publicly, revealed that he attempted to pressure the Secretary of State to “find” him more than 11,000 more votes.

Republican officials have testified under oath that no election fraud or any wrongdoing was committed in Georgia or anywhere else.

A former lieutenant governor of Georgia, who now works for CNN, said Willis has enough evidence to indict Trump for attempting to interfere with the state’s 2020 presidential election.

“There’s enough information for him to be indicted,” Geoff Duncan told the network.

Raffensperger told the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, that the 2020 election “went remarkably smooth.”

“I felt we had a successful election,” Raffensperger said.