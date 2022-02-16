D.C. Council member Anita Bonds wants to serve on the council for a third four-year term but she will have to defeat a field of eight candidates to secure the Democratic nomination on June 21.

Bonds has served on the D.C. Council since 2012. She received the support of the D.C. Democratic State Committee in December 2012 to serve in the place of At-Large Council member Phil Mendelson, who won a special election to become the chairman of the legislative body that November.

Bonds won the position permanently in a special election in 2013. She won reelection in 2014 and in 2018. On her website, Bonds said she wants to serve another term on the council “because I know there is still work to do.”

“Every day I problem solve and develop reasonable solutions and opportunities to help neighborhoods, young families, seniors, businesses and workers move forward in our rapidly changing city,” she said.

Bonds’ challengers include: former Ward 8 advisory neighborhood commissioner Sharece Crawford; 5E advisory neighborhood commission chair Bradley Thomas; former D.C. shadow representative Nate Fleming; 3G01 advisory neighborhood commissioner Lisa Gore; former 7C04 advisory neighborhood commissioner Leniqua Dominique Jenkins; Ward 7 health care activist Ambrose Lane, Jr.; resident Charles Oh; and former D.C. Council staffer Dexter Williams in the Democratic primary. Giuseppe Niosi stands as the only candidate in the Republican Party primary.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican and party candidates as well as independents in the November general election for the two at-large council seats