Redbrick LMD announced recently that Atlas Brew Works has signed a 24,260 square-foot term lease at The Douglass, the first building of the new Bridge District development located in Ward 8 in Southeast.

Atlas, known as an award-winning craft brewpub, along with its food partner Andy’s Pizza, plans to feature a large tap room, outdoor seating, and brewery operations. The brewpub will serve as the anchor retail tenant at The Douglass, the largest multifamily development to pursue Zero Carbon certification from the International Living Future Institute, the only in the Washington, D.C. region.

“The lease with Atlas, an established and successful food and beverage operator, is an important affirmation of our vision for the Bridge District and signals that great things are coming to this exciting new neighborhood,” said Britt Snider, principal at Redbrick LMD. “Atlas, which serves beer brewed by solar power, shares Redbrick LMD’s commitment and focus on the highest levels of sustainability. In addition, having Atlas in the Bridge District supports our goal of creating dynamic experiences for residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to have Atlas as an activated anchor for our placemaking strategy at the Bridge District.”

Justin Cox, the founder and CEO of Atlas expressed excitement on setting up in Ward 8, saying, “We pride ourselves on being sustainable stewards and love the eco-conscious design and values of the Douglass development.”

Atlas is expected to start operations in the Bridge District in early 2025.