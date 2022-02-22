The Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival has come back to the Atlas Performing Arts Center located on H Street., N.E. in the District after a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will take place from Saturday-March 13. The festival is a multi-week celebration of the arts by presenting artists on our stages in genres of story, movement, and sound.

“It is an overwhelming feeling of joy to be able to bring live performances back for our Intersections Festival 2022,” said Atlas Executive Director Doug Yeuell. “Having the Atlas filled with the sights and sounds of music, theatre and dance will create a real air of excitement that all of our artists have so desperately missed. We hope that audiences too will feel the joy as we all experience the performing arts live again.”

Performances will occur on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. There will also be performances on Friday, March 4 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available and the complete schedule can be viewed at http://atlasarts.org/intersections.