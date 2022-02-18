Atlas NuTech LLC, a woman and minority-owned system integrator and manufacturing company focused on renewable energy, sustainable product development and production using emerging technologies, is launching its Baltimore office at The STREAM Innovation Center.

The Baltimore office will focus on manufacturing and training and introducing the SMART Mobility Experience as an anchor for Smart City Operation and Innovation. The launch event will take place on next Thursday.

The event includes a free tech talk for humanity with technology experts, tech pop-up vendor showcase from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and closing with the ticketed “Go Green Party” from 5-7 p.m. fundraiser for local non-profits that are working for a “Sustainable Baltimore.” NuTech CEO Tracye Johnson desires for Baltimore to be “future ready” by addressing justice issues in climate, energy, transit, environment, health and education.

NuTech’s SMART City infrastructure projects celebrate Baltimore’s art, culture and drive, and the kickoff party gives people a hands-on chance to fete SMART Technology that makes the area resilient.

Visit https://www.smartmobilityexperience.com for details.

Additionally, the opening of the innovation center at 3130 Frederick Avenue during the CIAA tournament offers family-oriented edutainment. Masks are required and food and drink are available on site. Guests from the CIAA can anticipate tech talks to heal the digital divide in the areas of health, communication, finance and innovation including wearables, electric bikes and vehicles, media production, blockchain and NFTs, and Baltimore successes in micromanufacturing and inner-city farming.

Musical entertainment will be provided by recording artist J. Isaak, “Jolie the Artist” and a local gospel group. The event is being sponsored with donations from family-owned City Electric Supply, Inc., and the local office of Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Plus, NuTech will celebrate STEM manufacturing in Baltimore at the Minority Made MBE Development Symposium that will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon at 1100 Wicomico Street in the city.