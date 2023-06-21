Located in the Georgetown neighborhood, Atmos is a unique clothing store that blends historic architecture with modern retail design. The store’s former townhouse setting sets the scene for an elevated shopping experience. Recently, Atmos introduced the groundbreaking New Balance Shop Experience (NBSE) concept store, further solidifying its position as a fashion destination.

In addition to the NBSE concept and their brand Women’s Atmos Pink, the boutique carries a thoughtfully curated collection that ensures customers can find fashion-forward pieces that resonate with their style.

To cater to the unique fashion needs of Washington, D.C., Atmos carefully selects exclusive brands available only at their Georgetown location, one of three domestic venues including Philadelphia and New York. This tailored approach ensures that the D.C. market is served with distinct offerings. In addition, Atmos provides exclusive footwear selections from top brands and hosts hyperlocal pop-up shops and collaborations, fostering a strong connection with the local community.

Atmos sources products from both local and international markets, offering a premier assortment of footwear brands, including Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas and New Balance. Complementing its footwear collection, Atmos curates a diverse range of apparel and accessory brands from the United States, Japan and beyond. This global approach guarantees customers access to a wide array of fashion choices.

Collaborations and partnerships with local designers and brands play a significant role at Atmos, as the store actively seeks opportunities to engage with the community. Recent collaborations with talents like Chris Pyrate, Nanevaeh, and Good Projects showcase Atmos’ commitment to nurturing creative connections and supporting local talent. With more exciting collaborations on the horizon, customers can expect fresh and innovative offerings that celebrate the intersection of fashion and community.