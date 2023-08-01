Dear Seniors,

Just last month, I had the incredible opportunity to attend the USAging Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. This four-day event, held from July 16th to July 19th, brought together professionals from various fields, all united by a common goal: to ensure that every Older American, regardless of their background, color, or zip code, has access to the resources and services they need to live boldly and thrive in the communities they know and love.

The commitment and passion I witnessed in my fellow attendees reaffirmed my belief in the immense potential for positive change in the aging sector. Throughout the conference, I had the opportunity of participating in a wide range of thought-provoking sessions. From “Capitalizing on Partnerships to Extend the Reach of Kinship Navigator Programs” to “Innovative Strategies to Address Staffing Shortages,” every session provided invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities we face in our mission to improve the lives of older adults.

One particular session that stood out to me was “Access to Services for People with Dementia Aging at Home.” It shed light on the pressing need to develop comprehensive support systems for seniors living with dementia, allowing them to age gracefully in the comfort of their homes while maintaining their dignity and independence.

Another session was “Tackling Recurring Abuse and Neglect Through Technical and Systems Innovation.” As we strive to create safe environments for our most vulnerable residents and improve the work of our Adult Protective Services Unit, innovative solutions and collaborations with technology providers are essential in combating abuse and neglect effectively.

In addition to the conference sessions, I had the pleasure of visiting a senior wellness center in Salt Lake County. Witnessing firsthand how our counterparts in the West provide critical services to their seniors was both inspiring and insightful. It underscored the importance of continuously exchanging knowledge and experiences to ensure best practices are implemented nationwide.

As I return from this transformative experience, I am more determined than ever to lead with compassion and empathy, building my capacity and my leadership toolkit, while continuing to advocate for a brighter future for DC’s oldest residents. My resolve to foster partnerships, embrace innovation, and address challenges is stronger, knowing that these efforts will positively impact the lives of countless seniors across the District.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to attend the USAging Conference, and I extend my appreciation to all the organizers and participants who made this event possible. Together, we will work tirelessly to create a Washington, DC where every older adult can live boldly and thrive, regardless of the obstacles they face.

In Service,

Charon P.W. Hines