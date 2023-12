Rest well to Baba Oduno — a Howard University and Washington, D.C., legend. His contributions to the Black consciousness movement will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live through all the lives he touched.

Romeo Partlett

Washington, D.C.

Picture-Perfect

The photos in last week’s issue were outstanding. From the cover to the WI Bridge, The Informer is one of the few newspapers that get photojournalism right. It’s much appreciated.

Lee Mays

Washington, D.C.