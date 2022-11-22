Wendall Jones, Bahamas ambassador to the United States, is continuing his search for investment and financing opportunities for Bahamians. He conveyed his message while moderating the annual SMART Caribbean Conference 2022 held in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Sponsored by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ISC), the conference theme was “Resetting the Future: Toward a Flourishing Agribusiness Ecosystem, Blue Economy and Climate Resilience.”

This year’s conference culminated with the 29th annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards Gala. Policymakers from the US. and the Caribbean, representatives from development assistance organizations, NGOs, and academics participated in the round table dialogue.

Invest SMART Caribbean explored the emerging investment opportunities that will drive the transformation of the agribusiness sector in the region. i

The conference also provided a trusted mechanism for both US and Caribbean businesses to access information and resources from potential partners for their initiatives.