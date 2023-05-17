The Hon. Sebastian Bastian, Bahamas Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala, presented his credentials to Guatemala’s President Alejandro Falla during the Ninth Summit of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) that concluded on Friday in Guatemala with a final declaration agreed by the more than 60 participating delegations.

Addressing the Summit on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis urged leaders to unite in support of the Bridgetown Initiative, a revolutionary plan that would transform how lending is extended to developing nations in a climate crisis.

While also tackling the issues of inflation, food security and climate-smart investments, Prime Minister Davis reminded leaders of the imperative to take action.

“The time to act is now, and we must act together,” Davis said. “As we exchange proposals and debate policies, we ought to be mindful of our commitment to improve the quality of life for the people we serve; the people who ought always to remain at the center of our deliberations.”

The host Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mario Búcaro, on Thursday highlighted the representation of nations at the Summit, an expression of the road traveled, the current global challenges and the importance of integration to overcome them.

The foreign ministers and observers reaffirmed their support for the meeting, while Saudi Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud indicated that his country will strengthen relations in the areas of trade, climate change and sustainable development.