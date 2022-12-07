The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of tourism during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the World Travel and Tourism Global Summit held from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who is also Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, announced the signing of the MOU in a statement released in Nassau on Friday, December 2. The statement explained that the MOU is a pledge that puts tourism to the forefront of the economic development and promotional relationships between the two countries.

DPM Cooper, who headed The Bahamas’ delegation that participated in the summit, said the agreement “between the two countries is about coordinating and unifying efforts to achieve sustainable tourism development, whilst always being considerate of local traditions and social values.”

“The WTTC Global Summit has been a great opportunity for myself and fellow ministers and delegates to share knowledge, experience and ideas on a global level across the tourism sector,” DPM Cooper said.

“We are delighted to be forging these international relations to the benefit of global tourism and the memorandum of understanding between The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia is a clear way to demonstrate that international collaboration,” Cooper continued. “

“We have much experience in the tourism sector and this agreement will enable us to share our insight whilst working towards the same global goals.”