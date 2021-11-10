Bahamas Appoints Leslia Miller-Brice as Ambassador to CARICOM

The Government of the Bahamas has appointed Leslia Miller-Brice, member of Parliament for Seabreeze, as Bahamas Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a grouping of 20 countries — 15 member states and five associate members — stretching from the Bahamas in the north to Suriname and Guyana in South America.

As a voting bloc, the 15-member states have tremendous influence in the Organization of American States [OAS].

Miller-Brice is one of seven Progressive Liberal Party [PLP] women candidates elected to the House of Assembly in the September 16 general election in The Bahamas. All seven were appointed to important positions in the new government, headed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

In addition to Miller-Brice’s appointment as Ambassador to CARICOM, Bamboo Town MP Patricia Deveaux is Speaker of the House; Golden Gates MP Lisa Rahming is Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Pia Glover-Rolle is Minister of State for the Public Service; Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin is Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey is Minister for Grand Bahama; and Elizabeth MP Jobeth Coleby-Davis is Minister of Minister of Transport and Housing.