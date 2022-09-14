In the wake of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Office of the Governor General ordered that the Book of Condolences be opened on September 9 in the foyer of the Bahamas Senate.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip E. Davis, KC, MP, signed the book immediately after His Excellency Governor General, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, GCMG, ON.

Prime Minister Davis wrote, “If we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. You lived a life of service as admired by the Lord. A service that inspired unity for our world. You served as promised; your rest is well deserved. The world is a better place because of your reign. Rest in Peace”

British High Commissioner to The Bahamas, Thomas Hartley, also attended this morning’s book signing.

In a statement released on Thursday (Sept. 8) Prime Minister Davis said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we offer our sincere condolences to the members of the royal family. I have ordered that the national flag be lowered today to half-staff and to be lowered again when the official mourning period comes into effect.”