Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, ended their tour to the Caribbean when they boarded their flight back to the U.K. on Saturday at LPIA Airport in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cambridge’s week-long tour to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne saw them visit Belize and Jamaica before their final stop in The Bahamas. In Belize, the royal couple took part in some traditional dancing, visited a chocolate farm and learned about efforts to conserve Belize’s barrier reef.

In Jamaica, they visited the neighborhood where reggae legend Bob Marley lived and played football with England forward Raheem Sterling, who was born on the island.

On Friday in The Bahamas, the couple raced against each other as part of a regatta off Montagu Beach in Nassau to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trip also saw the duke meet members of the Bahamas Red Cross who had dealt with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 before being deployed to Covid-19 hubs, while the duchess spoke to medics at the Princess Margaret Hospital about the importance of mental and physical health.

They also saw a traditional Junkanoo parade featuring performers in elaborate costumes and visited a primary school where students presented them with a portrait of the queen.