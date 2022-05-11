Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis served as a commencement speaker at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on May 7.

Davis, who addressed graduating students during the first of three spring commencement ceremonies held inside MTSU’s Murphy Center, received an honorary doctorate degree along with former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, a Bahamian, noted in a tweet on Friday: “We were honored today to welcome the Honorable Philip Edward Davis, prime minister of The Bahamas, to campus! The Bahamas is the third-largest provider of international students at MTSU!”

During his tour of the MTSU campus, Davis also met with Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed, all of whom count as MTSU alumni.

As Tennessee’s Murfreesboro Daily News Journal reported, “Reed presented Davis with a ceremonial key to her town in northern Rutherford County, specially made in part from locally-grown walnut trees.”

Murfreesboro Mayor McFarland also presented Davis with a key to the city and Rutherford County Mayor Ketron presented him with a basket “containing several unique Tennessee products and items,” according to the Murfreesboro Daily News.