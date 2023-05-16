The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will hold performances featuring new stars in the classical music space on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and the Music Hall at Strathmore in Bethesda.

Virtuoso and double bassist Xavier Foley will use his creativity and charisma for his performance. Grace-Evangeline Mason’s “The Imagined Forest” will take listeners on an ethereal adventure utilizing art, poetry and literature that takes the audience on a narrative journey.

Music Director Designate Jonathan Heyward will conduct the scores of the two rising stars. Heyward made history as the first Black and youngest music director in the BSO’s 108-year history.

Additionally, Heyward will conduct Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique.”

Tickets range from $25-90. For more information, go to https://my.bsomusic.org/overview/17614 or BSOmusic.org.