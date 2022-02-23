One of the largest banks in the country announced a donation to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area’s biggest hunger-relief organization with the purpose of addressing food insecurity in the region on Tuesday.

Bank of America (BOA) gave $150,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB), headquartered in Northeast Washington. Larry Di Rita, president of Bank of America Greater Washington said his institution recognizes the need to support organizations aimed at feeding hungry people.

“As the pandemic continues to impact folks throughout our region, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” Di Rita said. “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities where we live and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety, and well-being of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations fight food insecurity.”

Feeding America reported 1 in 10 District residents face hunger, which includes 1 in 7 children. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in the Washington region and nationally are facing challenges such as increased demand for services and rising food prices.

The CAFB works with hundreds of nonprofits across the metropolitan area to supply food for more than 45 million meals yearly. Nationally, BOA has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort. BOA has given over $2.2 million in funding to organizations in the Washington area in support of local hunger relief efforts, including more than $820,000 to CAFB.

“While we all hope that the pandemic is receding into the rear-view mirror, the negative effects on the hundreds of thousands of our neighbors who were hit hardest by the pandemic’s economic impacts will continue on for months and years to come,” Radha Muthiah, CEO of the CAFB. “The generosity of our partners is what continues to make it possible to help our community through these times, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support that Bank of America and its associates have provided and the impact it will make.”