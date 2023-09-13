The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) is extending its reach across the region, as the work of its Founder and President Kemar Saffrey continues to garner attention in regional circles, Barbados Today reported on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Saffrey will be traveling to Antigua and Barbuda shortly, to assess the homeless situation in that Caribbean country. He will meet with government and key officials there to consult with them on this matter, as Antigua and Barbuda continue to seek ways to tackle homelessness in select areas of the island.

Saffrey has acknowledged that he is willing and ready to share any advice sought with regional counterparts, so they too can put measures in place to deal with the homeless situation that confronts them.

“It is a privilege to see that other parts of the Caribbean have taken an interest in the work that we do here in Barbados” Saffrey said. “They have seen the progress and the success that we have had here. They have seen the level to which we have brought homelessness under control in Barbados and I am happy that myself and my team can be looked at as professionals within the industry and we are able to connect with other Caribbean countries now to offer our best practices as well, seeing that in the Caribbean, we are limited based on the expertise that is available to address homelessness in the region.”

Saffrey, who currently holds chairmanship of the charitable organization Caribbean Alliance to End Homelessness, has revealed that he is also in talks with officials in Tobago, to look at their homeless situation there, which will also extend the reach of his organization across the Caribbean.