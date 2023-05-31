The Hon. Noel Lynch, Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States and the Organisation of American States (OAS), said Barbados is being described as one of the best Back-run societies in the world and a small nation that is becoming a global powerhouse, during the Barbados Comes to Atlanta (BCTA) Business Forum at the Clayton County International Park in Atlanta, Georgia, Barbados Today reported.

He noted that this perspective was discussed during his many engagements with global commentators in his job as ambassador, which he described as “the best job in the world,” because “every day I get to articulate the vision of Mia Amor Mottley for the development of a small nation that’s becoming a global powerhouse.”

“Barbados, like all the other countries, has gone through some difficult times, but we are recovering and we are recovering maybe better than people didn’t even envision that we would have recovered,” Lynch said. “And in a country that is moving ahead and doing the kind of stuff that we’re doing, putting Barbados on the map, we’re showing that a small developing state can be a global powerhous.,”

The ambassador cited the Bridgetown Initiative as one example as to why Barbados was being viewed as a global powerhouse. Lynch explained that the initiative is essentially a new deal to restructure the global financial architecture that would not only help Barbados, but would also help all other small developing countries like Barbados to do what is necessary to maintain, sustain and build resilience for future generations.