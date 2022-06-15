Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has broken her silence on the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the ninth Summit of the Americas, not only criticizing the decision but urging the leaders of the three missing countries to put people before ideology, Barbados Today reported on June 11.

Speaking on Friday on the final day of the four-day summit held in Los Angeles, Mottley joined other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders who rebuked the U.S. government for its refusal to invite the leaders of the three nations.

President Joe Biden, who hosted the hemispheric meeting, barred them from attending – a move that experts suggest cast a cloud over meaningful U.S. relations with other countries in the Americas – because of his government’s concerns about human rights violations and a lack of democracy.

In the same vein as CARICOM leaders, Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Mottley made it clear that the move was unacceptable but also issued a message to the three missing countries as well.

“As you heard from the Bahamas, we need to speak to those with whom we disagree. We don’t only need to narrowcast, that is the problem with the world. But those countries must equally recognize that you cannot want to fully participate if you are not equally prepared to engage and to see progress, and the simple priority must be people not ideology.”