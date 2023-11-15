In an atmosphere that seemed to have borrowed its solemnity from the heavens, Bridgetown emerged Sunday, Nov. 12, as a bastion of honor, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, with her characteristic determination, led a procession of dignitaries, Army veterans, and government officials in a tribute to the courageous souls who valiantly confronted the tumult of World Wars I and II, Barbados Today reported on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in an article written by Rawle Toney.

The Prime Minister was unable to participate in last year’s Remembrance Day activities due to her commitment as the keynote speaker at the Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture in South Africa.

Like clockwork, the annual Remembrance Day spectacle unfolded at the Cenotaph, where the island’s heroes are duly remembered and celebrated.

Prime Minister Mottley, along with President Dame Sandra Mason and representatives of the Diplomatic Corps, orchestrated a symphony of respect by laying wreaths.

The Barbados Legion and various uniformed organizations joined the poignant procession.

National Heroes’ Square served as the stage for a parade that transcended mere marching; it became a sincere ode to the fallen, where an interdenominational service provided a spiritual backdrop, accompanied by a gun salute and prayers that resonated through the air.

Remembrance Day, affectionately known as Poppy Day for the floral tradition that adorns lapels, is a Commonwealth affair but holds a special place in the hearts of Barbadians.

It’s a day when Barbadians collectively tip their hats to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice.

