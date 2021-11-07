EventsLifestyle

Baritone Will Liverman Returns to Area Stage After Met Triumph

'Spanish Inspirations' to be Staged at Wolf Trap with Chamber Music Society

Photo of Brenda C. Siler Brenda C. Siler Send an email November 7, 2021
0 636 2 minutes read
Baritone Will Liverman performs for Chamber Music at The Barns series at Wolf Trap on Friday, Nov. 12. (Courtesy photo)
Baritone Will Liverman performs for Chamber Music at The Barns series at Wolf Trap on Friday, Nov. 12. (Courtesy photo)

Washington-area residents are in for a treat as Will Liverman returns to the area to perform during the Chamber Music at The Barns series at Wolf Trap on Friday, Nov. 12. The program, “Spanish Inspirations,” serves as a collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Liverman’s performance in “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” opened the Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season. It marked the first performance by a Black composer at the Met, showcasing Terence Blanchard’s adaptation from the autobiography of New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow.

“I’m still processing the whole experience. It’s put me on a platform. It was an incredible experience because for the first time, we, the front-facing artists, were able to work directly with the people on the other side of the table,” Liverman said, referring to working with Blanchard, filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, who wrote the libretto from Blow’s book and with co-directors James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

Liverman, the 2020 recipient of the Washington National Opera and John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts’ Marian Anderson Vocal Award, has remained busy in his short career and counts as an in-demand performer with dates confirmed across the U.S.

Earlier this year, he released “Dreams of a New Day,” a program of American art songs by Black composers on Cedille Records. The album showcases the works of composers such as Margaret Bonds and Harry Burleigh and marks the premier of Shawn Okpebholo’s “Two Black Churches” from poems about the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in 1963 and the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

In collaboration with DJ/recording artist K-Rico, Liverman created “Factotum,” an interpretation of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” set in a present-day Black barbershop in Chicago. Liverman and K-Rico mix operatic singing with hip-hop, gospel, funk, neo-soul and R&B music. A short behind-the-scenes documentary, “Creating The Factotum,” explores the new work’s development process.

“It’s just a celebration of being Black,” Liverman said. “That’s the barbershop experience that we decided to let live in the opera world.”

After performances in several workshops, it will premiere at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In the meantime, see Liverman’s “Spanish Inspirations” at The Barns of Wolf Trap on Nov. 12. For ticket information, visit Wolf Trap at https://www.wolftrap.org.   

SOCIAL MEDIA

Brenda C. Siler:

Instagram and Twitter: bcscomm

Will Liverman:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WillLivermanBaritone

Instagram: @ willie1525

Wolf Trap:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WolfTrapOfficialPage

Instagram and Twitter: @Wolf_Trap

Lyric Opera of Chicago:

Facebook: https://www.lyricopera.org

Instagram and Twitter:  @LyricOpera

Tags
Photo of Brenda C. Siler Brenda C. Siler Send an email November 7, 2021
0 636 2 minutes read
Photo of Brenda C. Siler

Brenda C. Siler

Related Articles

Strathmore presents its Artists-in-Residence in a group concert on Nov. 17 at AMP in Rockville. From left: Tap dancer Gerson Lanza, cellist Titilayo Ayangade, jazz pianist James Fernando, jazz flutist & vocalist Alex Hamburger, jazz saxophonist Langston Hughes II and singer-songwriter Taisha Estrada. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Strathmore Steadfast in Role as Training Ground for Developing Artists

November 7, 2021
Nov. 16 is the official release date of "Vice President Kamala Harris: Her Path to the White House" by Malaika Adero with photo editor Christopher Measom. (Courtesy photo)

New Book Provides a Different View of Vice President Kamala Harris

November 3, 2021
Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, receives The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) 2021 Achievement Award. The award was given during the ELC’s virtual 35th anniversary gala. (Courtesy photo)

Black Women Who Broke Corporate America’s Glass Ceiling

October 27, 2021
Mwenso and the Shakes perform for "Harlem 100" at The Barns at Wolf Trap on Thursday, Nov. 4. (Courtesy photo)

Harlem Renaissance Centenary Comes to Wolf Trap

October 25, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker