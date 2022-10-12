FINANCIAL WELL-BEING

The ability to meet all financial needs, today and over time; feel secure in the financial future; absorb a financial shock; and have the financial freedom to make choices to enjoy life.

INTEREST RATES

The interest rate is the amount a lender charges a borrower and is a percentage of the principal — the amount loaned. The interest rate on a loan is typically noted on an annual basis known as the annual percentage rate (APR).

EMERGENCY FUND

A cash reserve that’s specifically set aside for unplanned expenses or financial emergencies. Some common examples include car repairs, home repairs, medical bills, or a loss of income.

DISPOSABLE INCOME

Disposable income, also known as disposable personal income (DPI), is the amount of money that an individual or household has to spend or save after income taxes have been deducted. At the macro level, disposable personal income is closely monitored as one of the key economic indicators used to gauge the overall state of the economy.

BUDGET

A plan that outlines what money you expect to earn or receive (your income) and how you will save it or spend it (your expenses) for a given period of time; also called a spending plan.

CREDIT CARD

An open-ended loan that allows you to borrow money up to a certain limit and carry over an unpaid balance from month to month. There is no fixed time to repay the loan as long as you make the minimum payment due each month. You pay interest on any outstanding credit card loan balance.

CREDIT REPORT

A summary of your credit activity and current credit situation such as loan paying history and the status of your credit accounts. Lenders use these reports to help them decide if they will loan you money and what interest rates they will offer you. Other businesses might use your credit reports to determine whether to offer you insurance; rent a house or apartment to you; or provide you with cable TV, Internet, utility, or cell phone service. If you agree to let an employer look at your credit report, it may also be used to make employment decisions about you.

DEBT CONSOLIDATION

Consolidation means that your various debts, whether they are credit card bills or loan payments, are rolled into a new loan with one monthly payment. If you have multiple credit card accounts or loans, consolidation may be a way to simplify or lower payments. But a debt consolidation loan does not erase your debt. You might also end up paying more by consolidating debt into another type of loan.