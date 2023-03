High Standardz/Def Jam recording artist Coco Jones set the record straight on the first show of her tour on Sunday, March 12. The star of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” showed off her pipes at the Howard Theatre located at 620 T Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.

She was greeted with a line wrapped around the corner as DJ Farrah Flosscett started the party. If you missed it, she will be back at the Broccoli City Festival this summer. Learn more here: www.bcfestival.com.