Washingtonians, especially those who grew up in D.C., want to see the Carter Barron back as a place to enjoy great talent in the 4,200-seat capacity amphitheater. That is the mission of the Friends of Carter Barron Foundation for the Performing Arts. The foundation will hold a benefit concert on April 10 at the Howard Theatre featuring The Temptations. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.thehowardtheatre.com.

Bringing the Carter Barron back to its glory is a lot of work. The venue is on the National Register of Historic Places and is on federal National Park Service land. The foundation has also met with other government entities to move restoration forward.

“The Friends of Carter Barron Foundation of the Performing Arts is a non-profit organization that operates independently from the National Park Service,” said Gloria J. Hightower, founding president and CEO for the foundation. “Our mission statement enables us to support the preservation of the Amphitheatre.”

For now, the foundation wants fans to support the upcoming benefit concert. Audiences remember great concerts from days in the past that included the likes of Harry Belafonte, James Brown, Dionne Warwick, Richard Pryor and so many others.

Get involved with the Friends of Carter Barron Foundation for the Performing Arts or make a donation at their website, www.friendsofcarterbarron.org.