Renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will serve as the keynote speaker at the University of the District of Columbia’s 2022 spring commencement on Saturday.

Crump, president and founder of Ben Crump Law in Lumberton, N.C., has become somewhat of the go-to attorney in high-profile cases of alleged racial injustice, representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“Ben Crump’s voice on the forefront of social justice issues has helped raise the curtain — again — on America’s racial bias and to keep challenging the status quo,” said UDC President Ronald Mason Jr.

Crump has been cited for his legal skills by Time 100, Ebony Magazine Power 100 Most Influential African Americans, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, and the National Newspaper Publishers Association 2014 Newsmaker of the Year.

Saturday’s commencement will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and will also be livestreamed on the UDC website.