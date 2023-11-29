The Bermuda government declared it is moving ahead with plans to join the regional integration movement CARICOM, after being given the green light from the United Kingdom to do so, The Jamaica Gleaner reported on Nov. 26.

Deputy Premier Walter Roban, in a statement to Parliament, said discussions had been held between Premier David Burt and the Governor of the British Overseas Territory Rena Lalgie, on “Bermuda’s intention to make an application for full membership” in the 15-member CARICOM grouping.

Roban said that Burt also met with Britain’s Parliamentary under Secretary of State for the Americas and Caribbean David Rutley while on a trip to London earlier this month.

He said Rutley “expressed support for Bermuda making an application. “He encouraged Bermuda to begin the process,” Roban continued, “an offer which we will oblige.”

The Deputy Premier acknowledged that Britain will have to be consulted before Bermuda can submit an application to CARICOM, which is observing its 50th anniversary this year.

“We are now researching and exploring all that is required to make a full application. The official discussions have begun with the United Kingdom as to whether an entrustment is required or merely an amendment to the existing entrustment,” Roban said in his statement.

Bermuda became an Associate Member of CARICOM in July 2003.