BetMGM and the Washington Nationals announced Monday the opening of the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball team.

The BetMGM SportsBook at Nationals Park in southeast D.C. will be open year-round and set to provide sports fans an entertainment destination to watch and wager on games.

The new sportsbook features 40 big-screen televisions with live odds boards that update as the play on the field progresses. Visitors can place wagers directly with cashiers at six betting windows or use user-friendly kiosks.

Plus, the BetMGM Sportsbook will offer full-service beverage and dining options.

“We’re constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver sports fans unique experiences, and that’s just what we’ve done with the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park,” said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. “Whether fans are attending baseball games or looking for a place to watch any sporting event, the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park is bound to be one of the most engaging sports viewing environments in the District.”

The retail sportsbook works in concert with the BetMGM app that started in the District in June 2021 which allows users to place mobile wagers within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. The sportsbook is the latest phase of BetMGM’s multi-year, exclusive partnership with the Nationals.

The sportsbook will be located in the space previously known as Center Field Social, which is across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals team store. Fans won’t be able to access it while attending a game, but they can place bets by way of BetMGM’s mobile app.

