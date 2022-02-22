Fake COVID-19 test kits. (Courtesy photo)

The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) wants residents to be aware of counterfeit coronavirus test kits.

Fake coronavirus kits are appearing online and on social media as fraudsters seek to take advantage of residents. People may get an email, text message, or phone call offering an at-home coronavirus test kit.

The fraudsters may lead you to a link online or on social media where you can buy these kits. If you receive a solicitation by email, text, or phone for coronavirus kits or encounter an online advertisement, residents are advised to follow guidelines recommended by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

*Make sure the test purchased is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

*Investigate a seller before you purchase, especially if you are buying from a site you don’t know.

*Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites.

*Consider paying by credit card. If you are charged for an item you never receive, you can dispute the charge.

If a resident believes they have been scammed, report it to ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams; or contact the DISB Enforcement and Consumer Protection Division at 202-727-8000.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

