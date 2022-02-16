The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) recently announced the call for entries for the 29th annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves” Short Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled for March 25-April 10. The festival invites female filmmakers to submit their works for consideration to be featured in a normal blend of contemporary and traditional films.

The festival has attracted a global audience with its virtual format since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Film submissions are open, with submissions accepted via www.filmfreewaycom or on www.bherc.org/festivals.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time. Every filmmaker may submit at least one movie or more for consideration.

Criteria for films are a Black female director must have completed them, the duration of the film cannot exceed 45 minutes, the film can be shot in any format, celluloid (S8, 16mm, 35mm) or digital, and there is no age limit.

The festival will take place online on www.bherc.tv.