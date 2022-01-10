The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has announced the itinerary for its 12th annual Youth Diversity Film Festival that kicks off this weekend.

The annual event, one of the longest-running youth festivals to focus on diversity, will run from Saturday to Jan. 30 and showcases filmmakers’ short narratives, animation and docu-short films on various topics related to the experiences of young people.

The festival provides guidance, life-changing experiences and mentoring beyond filmmaking throughout the year, its organizers said. So far, the festival has selected and screened over 600 entries in the past.

This year, the festival grew its outreach for submission by utilizing Film Freeway, getting 1,877 submissions from 39 states and 17 countries.

“There is a trend in the filmmaking this year that focuses on compelling and emotional themes on issues of mental health, social and economic issues, Sci-fi, family and student life, environmental issues and fantasy,” said Sandra Evers-Manley, BHERC president. “Our goal is to celebrate young filmmakers, provide a cross-cultural experience and expose them to professionals in the industry. We are delighted to provide this platform and spotlight their perseverance and determination.”

A variety of panel discussions will occur on topics, including scriptwriting for short films and choice of subject. Starting Saturday, the selected films can be viewed via www.Bherc.TV.

For more information about the festival, contact director Billie J. Green at YDFF@bherc.org, call 332-732-6275 or visit the website at www.bherc.tv.