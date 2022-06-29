The White House Budget Office has released word on a major initiative affecting tobacco companies that would require a regulation of nicotine levels in cigarettes sold across the U.S.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) predicts these efforts will help reduce chances of addictiveness to tobacco products and reduce the difficulty for addicted users to quit, as roughly 13 in every 100 U.S. adults (averaging 30.8 million people) over the age of 18 smoke cigarettes.

“Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., in a statement.

In 2018, the FDA proposed a ruling in favor of setting maximum nicotine levels in cigarettes, greatly encouraging the potential ruling projected to start in May 2023.

Studies released from the American Cancer Society report an estimated 480,000 deaths are directly related to smoking, strongly inspiring the Biden administration’s efforts to fight and reduce cancer-related deaths across the nation with a goal to decrease cancer death rates by at least 50 percent within the next 25 years.

“This is the first time there [has] ever been a serious discussion with a commitment from the highest levels of government to tackle tobacco in a way that is transformative,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “It will transform public health in the United States and literally do more to reduce cancer, cardiovascular disease and respiratory disease than any other set of actions the government could take.”