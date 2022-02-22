In a joint announcement, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy will release funds to assist states with Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans. Funds are available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Close to $5 million is available over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations. This funding announcement follows an EV presentation made by White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy at the D.C. Auto Show held last month. In her presentation, McCarthy said in 2020, EVs saw a 41 percent increase in global sales. With the Biden administration investment, states will be able to expand their designated Alternative Fuel Corridors that have been created over the past six years. Most of those corridors are along interstate highway systems. The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before accessing the funds. Funds allocated in FY2022 for the District are $2,468,807, for Maryland $9,298,080 and for Virginia $15,745,244.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation recently launched a new website at DriveElectric.gov. Officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and career opportunities. Qualified individuals can apply to be an EV Charging Fellow, working with a team to research and analyze EV charging projects.