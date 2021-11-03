Biden: COVID Vaccine for Kids a ‘Turning Point’ in Pandemic Fight

President Biden called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of a coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 a “turning point” in the nation’s effort to end the pandemic.

“It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “It is a major step forward for our nation in the fight to defeat the virus.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday signed off on allowing a lower dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group, making 28 million kids nationwide eligible.

Biden said there is enough vaccine to immunize every child in the country. Doses have already began to arrive at locations nationwide and the distribution program will be fully operational by Monday, the president said.

“A vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will allow us to build on the extraordinary progress we’ve made over the last nine months,” Biden said. “Already, more than 78% of Americans age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, including millions of teenagers — and the vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective.”