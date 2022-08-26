A day after President Joe Biden touted his plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers, he joined a standing-room-only crowd Thursday in Montgomery County, Maryland, to rally fellow Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Biden stood on the podium at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville with a message based on several words: hope, unity and optimism.

“We the people will still determine the best for America,” he said. If we the people still stand together, we will prevail. We just have to vote.”

President Joe Biden takes selfies with supporters after speaking during a Democratic Party rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Aug. 25. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

His push to encourage people to vote stems partly from Congress not approving legislation to ban assault weapons.

“If you’re not for banning assault weapons, then we’re not going to vote for ya!” the president said, drawing raucous applause inside the school gymnasium.

During part of Biden’s nearly 30-minute speech, a man yelled, “You stole the election!” He was escorted out the gymnasium without incident.

The Biden-friendly crowd yelled, “Get him out!”

The president faced criticism this year as inflation rose for months, hitting consumers hard, particularly when purchasing groceries and gas for their vehicles.

However, he received strong legislative victories this month as he signed the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act and $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law.

The Biden resurgence gained more steam Wednesday when he announced up to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and as much as $10,000 for other borrowers. He also extended the current federal loan pause until December.

The administration said about 90% of borrowers who would see the relief earn less than $75,000 a year.

“I just want to say to our president, Joe Biden, thank you,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, who touted himself as a Pell Grant recipient during his college years.

Democratic leaders in attendance said other issues are on the November ballot such as abortion.

Maryland is one of more than a dozen states that still allow women to have an abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe vs. Wade and give states authority to handle the matter individually.

For instance, Georgia lawmakers approved legislation that makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We won’t let that happen” in Maryland, said former Del. Aruna Miller, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. “Choice is on the ballot. Freedom is on the ballot.”

Before the president took the stage, the Bowie High School marching band entertained the crowd for about 30 minutes.

Behind them stretched an American flag and the phrase, “Building a Better America.”

Liza Smith of Sandy Spring in Montgomery County said it symbolizes the president’s support for union labor.

Liza Smith of Sandy Spring, Maryland, attends a Democratic Party rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Aug. 25. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

“He believes in unions,” said Smith, a member of UNITE HERE Local 25 based in northwest D.C. “We’re a better America in supporting union workers for a fair wage and fair work. That’s what that sign means to me.”

Meanwhile, Del. Dan Cox of Frederick County canceled a press conference in Rockville.

The state lawmaker who received the Republican gubernatorial nomination released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying his Democratic counterpart Wes Moore supports Biden’s policies that Cox claims increase taxes, force vaccine mandates and have Marylanders paying for “someone else’s college degrees.”

“I will win this November and vigorously serve the people of Maryland as governor because the failed policies of the Biden administration, which Wes Moore is praising, advancing and will implement are disastrous for Maryland,” Cox said. “The people of Maryland want their freedom back. We want our state back.”

Moore said the focus for Maryland voters shouldn’t be just on Cox and the Republican Party.

“It’s time for all Marylanders to rally around the future,” he said before introducing Biden. “The reason we’re going to win in November, and up and down the ballot [and] all across this state, is we are going to give Maryland something to believe. This is our time.”