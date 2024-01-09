In a critical assessment of the Biden-Harris reelection campaign, South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, a key party influencer, and former President Barack Obama have each expressed reservations regarding the campaign’s struggle to secure robust backing from Black voters and its apparent inability to breach the MAGA wall.

Clyburn, a linchpin in Biden’s victorious 2020 White House bid, and Obama, wielding enduring popularity, particularly among the Black community, conveyed their concerns separately.

During a candid interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Clyburn voiced his unease.

“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done,” Clyburn stated. “My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done.”

Despite highlighting these concerns, Clyburn underscored that he was “not worried” but “very concerned,” revealing that he had personally discussed these issues with President Biden.

Delving into specifics, Clyburn focused on student debt relief as an exemplar of Biden’s commitment to fulfilling promises. He addressed the criticism surrounding a segment of Biden’s debt relief plan struck down by the Supreme Court, noting, “I’m still hearing from people as recently as yesterday that he did not keep his promise on student loan debt relief. And he has.”

Clyburn pointed out the broader achievements.

“Eighty percent of what he said he would do, he has done and is continuing to do, and people don’t focus on that,” he stated. “They only focus on that 20% affected by that court decision rather than what he did to get beyond the court decision.”

Simultaneously, Obama has discussed Biden’s reelection campaign structure. Reportedly, Obama has emphasized the need for the campaign to operate independently, making decisions without constant clearance from the White House. According to the Washington Post, Obama’s concerns stem from the belief that the campaign requires empowerment for effective decision-making.

The newspaper highlighted Obama’s enduring concerns about the political strength of the twice-impeached and four-times indicted former President Trump, citing Trump’s devoted following, a conservative media ecosystem favoring him, and a polarized nation as potential advantages for Trump in the 2024 election.

In a statement, Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, affirmed the former president’s commitment to supporting Democrats.

“We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations,” Schultz remarked. “We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”