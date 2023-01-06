Two years after the Capitol insurrection, a dozen Americans were honored Friday with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their bravery in standing up against those attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
Honorees included mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who processed ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 elections, and were wrongly accused of manipulating votes by then-President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, as well as the website The Gateway Pundit. The two later sued the website and Giuliani, and Freeman later testified during the January 6th insurrection hearings.
Harry Dunn, who was said to have faced racism and harassment when he defended the Capitol against rioters, was also among the 12 honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Brian D. Sicknick, the officer who died from the injuries he sustained defending the Capitol, was also among the many honored.
Others included:
- Jocelyn Benson, while serving as Michigan’s secretary of state, faced aggression and major pressure to overturn election results, including protests outside her home.
- Russell “Rusty” Bowers, then the Republican Arizona House speaker, pushed back at efforts to overturn and deny election results.
- Caroline Edwards, who was the first law enforcement officer injured during the Capitol riots and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
- Michael Fanone, who resigned from the Metropolitan Police Department soon after being injured while defending the Capitol.
- Eugene Goodman diverted an aggressive mob from the Senate floor as senators were evacuating.
- Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant injured during the attack.
- Daniel Hodges, a District of Columbia officer who suffered injuries during the Capitol attack.
- Al Schmidt, who served as Philadelphia County Board of Elections’ city commissioner, made sure votes were counted despite pro-Trump pressures.