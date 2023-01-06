Two years after the Capitol insurrection, a dozen Americans were honored Friday with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their bravery in standing up against those attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn holds his Presidential Citizens Medal on the North Lawn of the White House on Jan. 6, 2023. He received the medal from President Joe Biden earlier in the day during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House to mark the two-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. (Cheriss May/The Washington Informer)

Honorees included mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who processed ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 elections, and were wrongly accused of manipulating votes by then-President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, as well as the website The Gateway Pundit. The two later sued the website and Giuliani, and Freeman later testified during the January 6th insurrection hearings.

Harry Dunn, who was said to have faced racism and harassment when he defended the Capitol against rioters, was also among the 12 honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

Brian D. Sicknick, the officer who died from the injuries he sustained defending the Capitol, was also among the many honored.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman stands with President Joe Biden to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2023, marking the two-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. (Cheriss May/The Washington Informer)

