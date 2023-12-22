President Biden signed an executive order on Thursday giving civilian federal employees a sizeable pay raise in 2024, WTOP reported.

As expected, most General Schedule workers will get an average of a 5.2% boost to their pay, which will take effect in the first full pay period in January. The president officially planned for the pay raise in August, after first including it in the fiscal year 2024 budget proposal in March.

It is the largest year-over-year raise for federal employees in more than four decades and follows a 4.6% raise that was set in for 2023. Members of the military are also set to receive a 5.2% raise starting in January through the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

The new raise is an average. Depending on where federal employees are located, the actual raise they’ll see in the new year will be slightly above or below that.

The Office of Personnel Management published the 2024 pay tables Thursday, specifying the exact amount of the increases for each locality pay area.