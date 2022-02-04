President Joe Biden stopped by Ironworkers Local 5 building in Largo, Maryland, on Friday to sign an executive order allowing unions more of an opportunity to participate in federal government projects while negotiating with contractors.

The president said the collective bargaining deals, formally called project labor agreements (PLAs), “will help defuse problems before they arise.”

With a few exceptions, “every single project that we’re talking about that is paid for in federal dollars, that’s a federal project, is going to be union jobs,” Biden said as he looked at the iron workers in the crowd. “You guys are generally the best in the world.”

Biden said it will also allow projects to be completed at lower costs.

“The executive order is making sure that federal construction projects get completed on time and under budget [and] saving taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who made her fourth visit to Prince George’s County within a year, joined the president and highlighted how the nation’s economy remains “the strongest in the world.” The job market report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed the country added 467,000 jobs in January.

The vice president also wanted to accentuate the administration’s support of union workers.

“We are unequivocal and clear with our relationship not only to us and our administration, but to our country and the working men and women of America,” she said. “When the United States needs something built right, we turn to union workers.”

The executive order comes as billions of dollars are expected to arrive in states including Maryland as part of the $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill the president signed last year.

Maryland anticipates receiving $7 billion that includes nearly $800 million for highway work, $400 million for bridge repairs, $140 million toward water infrastructure improvements and $31.5 million for airports.

“[It’s about] greater investment in modernizing our bridges, our roads, our transit. But also making sure as we do this, we make sure workers are paid good wages and have good benefits,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), who attended the bill signing Friday. “That’s what unions are all about. Making sure you put skilled workers on the job.”

The administration highlighted Carnita Jordan, who said she received doubts from a former employee because she “was a young woman and stuck in a truck all day.”

She applied for the Local 5 four-year apprenticeship program. She graduates this summer and with the knowledge she earned in welding, structural and other construction work, she could work at any union shop nationwide.

“Project labor agreements also help create diversity. Help and bring in people like me who’ve been historically pushed out from the construction industry,” said Jordan, 27, of Charles County, Maryland. “This order will help the country build back better with opportunities for all Americans of every race and gender.”