**FILE** An attendee holds a "Student Loan Justice" sign while waiting for Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, to speak during campaign rally near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 9, 2016. President Barack Obama formally endorsed Hillary Clinton to succeed him as the next U.S. president today in a bid to unify the party two days after she secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The pause on federal student loan repayments will be extended through Aug. 31, administration officials said Tuesday.

President Biden is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday.

Originally, the freeze was scheduled to expire on May 1.

Borrower balances have frozen for more than two years since March 2020. During this time, interest has stopped adding up and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.

Since taking office, Biden has expanded student loan forgiveness for those who work in the public sector, those who were defrauded by for-profit colleges and borrowers who are now permanently disabled.

Officials said those initiatives have provided more than $17 billion in relief to borrowers.

Stacy M. Brown is a senior writer for The Washington Informer and the senior national correspondent for the Black Press of America. Stacy has more than 25 years of journalism experience and has authored...

