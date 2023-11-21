Lyndon B. Johnson was the last sitting U.S. president to decide against running for reelection.

On March 31, 1968, President Johnson, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office, and after reflecting on the divisiveness of the Vietnam War, uttered words that would change the American and global political landscape forever: “Accordingly, I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

Today, polls show that most Americans do not want either President Joseph R. Biden or former President Donald J. Trump on the ballot, a repeat of the contentious 2020 election. Biden turned 80 on Nov. 20 and Trump will turn 78 next year on June 14. Democratic and Republican pollsters offer a portrait of an American electorate united in pessimism, with a lackluster interest in their prospects for the White House, the state of the economy, and overall direction of the country.

David Axelrod, former adviser to President Barack Obama, recently said of Biden, “I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that too.”

The twice-impeached Trump has all but sewn up the GOP nomination. Despite facing 91 criminal charges in four jurisdictions, he is leading his GOP opponents by an average of 35 points. In some polls, he is also ahead of President Biden.

These numbers are a wake-up call for America! We cannot afford any independent or third-party, no-chance-of-winning candidates handing the White House to Trump again.

President Biden is running for reelection. As he often says, “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”